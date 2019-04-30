30 Apr 2019

UNHCR Iraq Factsheet - April 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2019
Download PDF (322.33 KB)

253,672 Syrian refugees registered as of 31 March

19,476 Persons of concern reached with protection monitoring in March

946 Syrian refugee children assisted with educational support in March

3,831 Persons of concern received CRIs in March

Working with Partners

  • Through the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), UNHCR leads the humanitarian response for Syrian refugees in close coordination with humanitarian actors and government authorities to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers, and to prevent statelessness.

  • UNHCR is engaged in the inter-agency response for ongoing displacement and returns, leading the Protection,
    Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Shelter/Non-Food Items (also known as core relief items or CRIs) clusters, as part of the cluster coordination mechanism for the IDP response. UNHCR is also co-leading, with WFP and the World Bank, the Working Group on Social Protection and Inclusion within the Resilience and Recovery Programme (RRP) for Iraq.

Main Activities

Protection

  • Refugees – UNHCR coordinates with the government, UN agencies, and local and international partners on the response for refugees, including activities related to registration, protection monitoring and advocacy, legal aid, psychosocial support, child protection, and prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). Resettlement to third countries is pursued for a small number of refugees with acute vulnerabilities.

  • IDPs – Direct interventions are undertaken with local, regional and national authorities to ensure that the displaced can access safety in camps and in non-camp locations. Protection monitoring teams have been deployed to identify protection and assistance needs, which directly inform protection responses, including provision of legal assistance on a range of issues such as missing civil documentation, prevention and response to SGBV and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), child protection, reunification of separated families, and the coordination of IDP protection responses with the government, NGOs and other UN agencies.

  • Returnees – Voluntary, safe and dignified return is a strategic priority for UNHCR and the humanitarian community in Iraq. UNHCR monitors the return of displaced persons to their areas of origin and advocates with authorities when there are incidents of barred returns, or risks of forced or coerced returns to areas that are unsafe due to contamination of explosive remnants of war (ERW) and improvised explosive devices (IED), presence of militias, widespread destruction of property, and absence of critical infrastructure and basic services.

