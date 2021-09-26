UNHCR - Iraq Fact Sheet, September 2021

Through the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), UNHCR leads the humanitarian response for Syrian refugees in Iraq, in close coordination with humanitarian actors and government authorities, to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers. Under the 3RP, UNHCR leads the Protection, Basic Needs and Shelter sectors and is co-lead of the Health sector, which is led by WHO. UNICEF leads the WASH and Education sectors; UNFPA leads the GBV sub-sector; Save the Children leads the Child Protection sub-sector; WFP leads the Food Security sector; UNDP leads the Livelihoods sector. The Inter-Sector Working Group is the coordinating platform for the 3RP and is chaired by UNHCR and the Ministry of Planning.