UNHCR - Iraq Fact Sheet, September 2021
47,200 Refugee and IDP women and girls have received sanitary kits in 2021
40,096 Refugees and IDPs have received legal assistance in 2021
15,809 Refugee, IDP, and IDP returnee families have benefitted from multi-purpose cash assistance in 2021
13,650 Refugees and IDPs received their first COVID-19 vaccination as of 25 August
Working with Partners
Through the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), UNHCR leads the humanitarian response for Syrian refugees in Iraq, in close coordination with humanitarian actors and government authorities, to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers. Under the 3RP, UNHCR leads the Protection, Basic Needs and Shelter sectors and is co-lead of the Health sector, which is led by WHO. UNICEF leads the WASH and Education sectors; UNFPA leads the GBV sub-sector; Save the Children leads the Child Protection sub-sector; WFP leads the Food Security sector; UNDP leads the Livelihoods sector. The Inter-Sector Working Group is the coordinating platform for the 3RP and is chaired by UNHCR and the Ministry of Planning.
UNHCR is engaged in the inter-agency response to internal displacement and returns. UNHCR leads the Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Shelter/Non-Food Items clusters as part of the cluster coordination mechanism for the IDP response. UNHCR also co-leads, with UNFPA and WFP, the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF 2020-2024) Priority Working Group “Achieving Social Cohesion, Protection, and Inclusion.” UNHCR is also part of the inter-agency Durable Solutions Task Force and its technical subgroups.