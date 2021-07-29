UNHCR - Iraq Fact Sheet, July 2021

43,700 Refugee and IDP women and girls have received sanitary kits in 2021 29,500 Refugees and IDPs have received legal assistance in 2021 11,600 Refugee, IDP, and returnee families have benefitted from multi-purpose cash assistance in 2021 11,900 Refugees and IDPs received their first COVID-19 vaccination as of 21 July

Main Activities

Protection

Refugees – UNHCR coordinates the response for all refugees in Iraq with the government, UN agencies, and local and international partners, including activities related to: registration; protection monitoring and advocacy; legal aid; psychosocial support; child protection; prevention, risk mitigation, and response to gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA); and resettlement to third countries which is pursued for a small number of refugees with acute vulnerabilities/protection needs.

IDPs – Direct interventions are undertaken with local, regional, and national authorities to ensure that the displaced can access safety in camps and non-camp locations. Protection monitoring teams have been deployed to identify protection and assistance needs, including in areas of return, which directly inform protection responses, including: provision of legal assistance on a range of issues such as missing civil documentation; prevention, risk mitigation, and response to GBV and SEA; child protection; the reunification of separated families; and the coordination of IDP protection responses with the government, NGOs and other UN agencies.