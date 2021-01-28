UNHCR - Iraq Fact Sheet (January 2021)

101,372

IDP and refugee families (572,000 individuals) have received COVID-19 cash assistance since April 2020

+127,000

Refugee and IDP women and girls have received sanitary kits since April 2020

3,999

IDPs and refugees received remote legal assistance in December

+375,000

Persons of concern have benefitted from COVID-19 awareness raising since April

Main Activities

Protection

▪ Refugees – UNHCR coordinates the response for all refugees in Iraq with the government, UN agencies, and local and international partners, including activities related to: registration; protection monitoring and advocacy; legal aid; psychosocial support; child protection; prevention, risk mitigation and response to gender-based violence (GBV) and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA); and resettlement to third countries which is pursued for a small number of refugees with acute vulnerabilities/protection needs.

▪ IDPs – Direct interventions are undertaken with local, regional, and national authorities to ensure that the displaced can access safety in camps and non-camp locations. Protection monitoring teams have been deployed to identify protection and assistance needs, which directly inform protection responses, including: provision of legal assistance on a range of issues such as missing civil documentation; prevention, risk mitigation, and response to GBV and SEA; child protection; the reunification of separated families; and the coordination of IDP protection responses with the government, NGOs and other UN agencies.

▪ Returnees – Durable solutions, including voluntary, safe, and dignified return, are a strategic priority for UNHCR and the humanitarian community in Iraq. UNHCR monitors the return of displaced persons to their areas of origin and advocates with authorities when there are incidents of barred returns, risks of forced returns to areas that are unsafe due to contamination of explosive remnants of war (ERW) and improvised explosive devices (IED), presence of militias, widespread destruction of property, and absence of critical infrastructure and basic services.