UNHCR - Iraq Fact Sheet, August 2021

47,200 Refugee and IDP women and girls have received sanitary kits in 2021

34,200 Refugees and IDPs have received legal assistance in 2021

12,181 Refugee, IDP, and returnee families have benefitted from multi-purpose cash assistance in 2021

13,650 Refugees and IDPs received their first COVID-19 vaccination as of 25 August

Working with Partners

Through the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), UNHCR leads the humanitarian response for Syrian refugees in Iraq, in close coordination with humanitarian actors and government authorities, to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers. Under the 3RP, UNHCR leads the Protection, Shelter, and Basic Needs sectors and co-leads the Health sector with the WHO and the WASH sector with UNICEF.

UNHCR is engaged in the inter-agency response to internal displacement and returns. UNHCR leads the Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Shelter/Non-Food Items clusters as part of the cluster coordination mechanism for the IDP response. UNHCR also co-leads, with UNFPA and the WFP, the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF 2020-2024) Priority Working Group “Achieving Social Cohesion, Protection, and Inclusion.” UNHCR is also part of the inter-agency Durable Solutions Task Force and its technical subgroups.