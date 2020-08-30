Iraq
UNHCR Iraq COVID-19 Support to Refugee Families for Procurement of Personal and Household Hygiene Items (11 August 2020)
As additional support to cope with the COVID19 pandemic, UNHCR Iraq is providing assistance to eligible refugees and asylum seekers, as well as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and returnees throughout the country. The amount IQD240,000 (approx. US$200) per family is intended to reduce negative coping strategies and to cover basic hygiene items and other needs to prevent the spread of COVID-19