UNHCR Iraq COVID-19 support to IDPs families for procurement of personal and household hygiene items (30 July 2020)
As additional support to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR Iraq is providing assistance to eligible internally displaced and returnee households throughout the country. The amount IQD 240,000 (approx. USD 200) per family is intended to cover basic personal and household hygiene items, as well as other needs to prevent the spread of COVID 19 and reduce negative coping strategies.