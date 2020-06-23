UNHCR Iraq COVID-19 Sanitary Materials for Women and Girls(14/6/2020)

Overview

During participatory consultations with women and girls of concern to UNHCR in Iraq, many highlighted the challenges in meeting their menstrual hygiene needs. Access to sufficient and adequate sanitary materials is central to women and girls’ dignity and well-being, and lack of sanitary pads often leads to serious health implications and restricted freedom of movement, creating barriers for women and girls to perform daily activities and access services and assistance. To respond to that, UNHCR is providing sanitary materials to women and girls through distributions throughout 2020, in collaboration with relevant partners. This is particularly important as UNHCR and partners respond to the COVID-19 outbreak supporting persons of concern in meeting their hygiene needs.