UNHCR Iraq COVID-19 Operational Response - 7 Apr 2020

In its efforts to limit the spread of the virus and preserve the well-being of vulnerable displaced families in Iraq, UNHCR is currently implementing the following measures across the country:

▪ Health awareness: UNHCR has started health awareness on transmission and prevention of COVID-19 in camps, as well as in registration centres and in some urban areas. Posters and leaflets have been printed out and distributed through camp management, camp Primary Health Centers (PHCCs), and community outreach volunteers.

▪ Provision of medical Protective Personnel Equipment (PPE): UNHCR is procuring medical PPE, masks with filters, and disposable shoes to use at borders and in refugee camps. UNHCR will further procure other protective equipment such as surgical masks, gloves, and disposable medical gowns, for daily use by medical staff at PHCCs in refugee camp.

▪ Basic Hygiene Items: UNHCR plans to provide vulnerable families, mainly in camps, with cash assistance to guarantee they have the necessary means to access adequate basic hygiene items.

▪ Ongoing distribution of assistance and provision of services: new modalities have been established to continue ensuring the distribution of assistance, this includes door-to-door and tent-to-tent distribution to avoid mass gatherings. Registration activities continue to be implemented remotely and through limiting the number of individuals in registration centers that are still open. Legal assistance and counselling continues to be provided through telephone lines.

▪ Training of PHCCs medical staff in camps: UNHCR is supporting the Directorate of Health in Duhok and in Erbil to provide training on case definition and detection, as well as on management of suspected COVID-19 cases.