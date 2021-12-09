UNHCR Iraq: 2021 Participatory Assessment of Internally Displaced Persons & Returnees (June - August 2021)

Background & Methodology

While Iraq continues to steadily recover from years of conflict, thousands of vulnerable families across the country remain displaced and in acute need of protection and assistance. As of 31 August 2021, 1,191,470 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 4,884,612 IDP returnees resided across Iraq.

In line with UNHCR’s Age, Gender, and Diversity Policy (2018) and Tool for Participatory Assessment in Operations (2006), UNHCR undertook a Participatory Assessment (PA) across six offices/ten governorates (Erbil, Dohuk, Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk, Ninewa, Baghdad, Basra, Anbar, Salahaldeen, Diyala, Kerbala) in July and August 2021 to ensure meaningful participation through structured dialogue. This PA represents the first in Iraq since 2017 and following COVID-19 disruptions. From 2017-2021, gaps in a countrywide PA were filled at field level by desk review and participatory inquiry (focus group discussions (FGDs), key informant interviews, household visits, and discussions with outreach volunteers and committees). In 2020, remote protection monitoring was conducted by the Protection Cluster.

The 2021 PA centers on five thematic areas: Documentation, Child Protection (including Education) & Gender-based Violence, Livelihoods, Self-Reliance, and Mental Health. Participants were asked to identify key protection risks and causes, capacities within the community, and possible solutions. 307 FGDs were held with IDPs and IDP returnees.