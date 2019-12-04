UNHCR Inter-Agency Operational Update – Iraq, 3 December 2019

Since the start of military action in North East Syria (NES) on 9 October, 17,425 individuals have crossed into the KR-I seeking refuge.

5,755 Syrian refugees have obtained clearance to reunite with family members in KR-I, or to otherwise reside outside of camps.

A total of 419 new arrivals have voluntarily returned to Syria in recent weeks.

Operational Context

As the situation remains unstable in North East Syria, Syrian refugees continue to flee their homes and seek safety across the border in neighbouring Iraq. Refugees continue to cross through two main informal points, Sehela and Al Walid. The two main camps receiving the new arrivals remain Bardarash and Gawilan camps, depending on the availability of space. The number of refugees in both locations is now fluctuating as more Assayesh clearances are coming through and refugees are able to reunite with their families in the urban areas. Coordination mechanisms remain the same with twice weekly interagency coordination meetings ongoing at Bardarash camp and a fortnightly inter-agency coordination meeting in Duhok.