UNHCR Inter-Agency Operational Update – Iraq, 25 November 2019

Since the start of military action in North East Syria (NES) on 9 October, 16,829 individuals have crossed into the KR-I seeking refuge.

5,037 Syrian refugees have obtained clearance to reunite with family members in KR-I, or to otherwise reside outside of camps.

A total of 334 new arrivals have voluntarily returned to Syria in recent weeks.

Operational Context

As the situation remains unstable in North East Syria, some Syrian refugees are forced to flee their homes and to seek safety across the border in neighbouring Iraq. Refugees are crossing through two main informal points, Sehela and Al Walid. The two main camps receiving the new arrivals remain Bardarash and Gawilan camps. As both locations are now reaching full capacity, the authorities are identifying an additional site. Coordination mechanisms remain the same with twice weekly interagency coordination meetings ongoing at Bardarash camp and a fortnightly inter-agency coordination meeting in Duhok.