UNFPA, KOICA open One-Stop Assistance Centre in Mosul [EN/AR]

3 April 2022, Mosul, Iraq - UNFPA and the Ministry of Health opened today, with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), a one-stop assistance centre (OSAC) for women and girls survivors of gender-based violence in Mosul, Nineveh Governorate.

Survivors of gender-based violence can receive medical treatment, including clinical management of rape, counselling, as well as legal services and referrals to additional support.

Social workers and medical staff at the centre will provide culturally sensitive care that upholds the dignity of survivors and promotes long-term recovery. They will also be receiving capacity-building on mental health and psychosocial support and gender-based violence response.

Dr Falah Hassan Altayy, the Director of Health of Nineveh stressed the importance of the One-Stop Assistance Centre and taking action to respond to the needs of women and girls whether in response to gender-based violence or to their reproductive health needs. He also expressed his gratitude to UNFPA for supporting the health sector in the governorate.

For this part, Mr Himyar Abdulmoghni, UNFPA Deputy Representative in Iraq, said: “As we transition from humanitarian assistance to the development phase, protecting women and girls is more essential than ever. This One-Stop Assistance Centre will ensure that the women and girls survivors of gender-based violence do not have to visit several facilities to provide them with quality and holistic services but can reach multiple services in one place.

Commenting on the event, Mr Cho Heyong Lae, KOICA Iraq Country Director, stated: “KOICA, as a strong supporter of UNFPA, celebrates the opening of the One-Stop Assistance Centre in Mosul today. We are delighted to witness this meaningful occasion succeeding the One-Stop Centre in Kirkuk which opened last December. We hope that the Centre will make a significant contribution to providing necessary services for people who suffer difficulties from conflict-related sexual violence.”

The project will be implemented in close collaboration with relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Youth & Sports, the Ministry of Justice, the General Directorate of Combatting Violence against Women and the Women Empowerment Department.

The OSAC, the third of its kind in the country and the first in Mosul, is supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and will be run by the Directorate of Health in the Governorate.

