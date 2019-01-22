UNFPA Country Experiences - Rapid Response Mechanism Saves Women’s Lives Along the Route to Safety

Millions of Iraqis have fled their homes because of armed conflict, including the Mosul Offensive of 2016-2017, which led to one of the most complex humanitarian interventions in the history of the region.

To ensure that lifesaving supplies and services were available, UNFPA and partners deployed a Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) to provide agile response and save countless lives. UNFPA deployed mobile reproductive health teams along routes of displacement.

Though military operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) ended in 2017, 8.7 million of Iraq’s people, including 1.9 million still internally displaced, remain in need of humanitarian assistance.

Among them are women and girls in dire need of reproductive health and psychosocial support services.

As the humanitarian emergency persists in Iraq, UNFPA continues to mobilize resources and expand partnerships to revitalize local facilities.