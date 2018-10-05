05 Oct 2018

UNFPA congratulates Nadia Murad for the Nobel Peace Prize, calls to end all forms of GBV and harmful traditional practices in Iraq

Report
from United Nations Population Fund, UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original

Erbil, Iraq; 5 October 2018 – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Iraq congratulates the Yazidi Kurdish human rights activist, Nadia Murad, who was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Nadia is a survivor of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) perpetuated by ISIL. Through her strength and bravery, she has become the voice of women suffering from sexual violence in conflict (SVC).

“Today, the world applauds Nadia Murad’s courage. However, we must not forget that there are currently close to 3,086 Yazidis remaining in captivity, among these approximately 1,126 are women,” said Dr Oluremi Sogunro, UNFPA Representative to Iraq.

“UNFPA in Iraq calls for action to rescue these women and girls and reiterates its readiness to continue its support to SGBV and GBV survivors through the Women Survivor Centres and Women Social Centres that provide medical services, psychosocial support services and legal counselling,” he added.

UNFPA also takes this opportunity to emphasize the importance of ending all forms of gender-based violence and harmful practices and enabling a law that protects women’s rights in Iraq.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

For more information or media inquiries please contact: Salwa Moussa, Communications Specialist, smoussa@unfpa.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.