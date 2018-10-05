UNFPA congratulates Nadia Murad for the Nobel Peace Prize, calls to end all forms of GBV and harmful traditional practices in Iraq

Erbil, Iraq; 5 October 2018 – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Iraq congratulates the Yazidi Kurdish human rights activist, Nadia Murad, who was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

Nadia is a survivor of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) perpetuated by ISIL. Through her strength and bravery, she has become the voice of women suffering from sexual violence in conflict (SVC).

“Today, the world applauds Nadia Murad’s courage. However, we must not forget that there are currently close to 3,086 Yazidis remaining in captivity, among these approximately 1,126 are women,” said Dr Oluremi Sogunro, UNFPA Representative to Iraq.

“UNFPA in Iraq calls for action to rescue these women and girls and reiterates its readiness to continue its support to SGBV and GBV survivors through the Women Survivor Centres and Women Social Centres that provide medical services, psychosocial support services and legal counselling,” he added.

UNFPA also takes this opportunity to emphasize the importance of ending all forms of gender-based violence and harmful practices and enabling a law that protects women’s rights in Iraq.

