UNFPA commemorates the International Day of Families in Basra [EN/AR/KU]

15 May 2022; Basra, Iraq - 15 May of every year is observed as the International Day of Families. The theme for 2022 International Day of Families is “Families and Urbanization”, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of urbanization on the life and well-being of families.

On this day UNFPA jointly with the Basra Municipality, Directorate of Youth and Sports and the Business Women Association of Southern Iraq, launched a youth volunteerism campaign focused on protecting the environment in Basrah city in response to climate change.

Families and young people were mobilized to clean their neighbourhood, Al-Muhandisin, and increase awareness about the importance of keeping the community environmentally healthy.

