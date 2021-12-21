UNFPA and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Partner to End Gender-Based Violence in Iraq [EN/AR]

21 December 2021; Baghdad, Iraq - UNFPA and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers (COMSEC) signed a joint cooperation framework to move forward the ICPD agenda in Iraq ensuring that women live a life free of any form of violence.

The Framework will allow UNFPA and the Women Empowerment Department at the COMSEC to strengthen advocacy and actions for the evidence-based laws and policies enhancing response to and prevention of gender-based violence in Iraq.

“At UNFPA, we value our partnership with the Women Empowerment Department in addressing gender-based violence in Iraq. This cooperation agreement will allow us to strengthen the focus and join the efforts in protecting women and girls from all forms of violence”, stated Dr Rita Columbia, UNFPA Representative to Iraq at the ceremony.

