UNESCO and the EU have launched a project at the Erbil Citadel within the framework of the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian crisis

The “MADAD Fund” aims to;

Address early recovery, as well as resilience and self-reliance needs of refugees and IDPs, in a manner that also benefits local communities, and preserves the stability of neighboring countries. Support countries hosting refugees by investing in health and education, economic development, job creation and integration into labour markets, for both local communities and refugees, especially vulnerable groups such as women and youth.

UNESCO Iraq Office is working with the Erbil Citadel and local authorities to support livelihoods through cultural heritage development, create jobs and promote the sustainable development of heritage assets in the region.

Work for the project has begun on the Erbil Citadel World Heritage Property, starting with site preparation, removal of debris, roof clearing of heritage buildings, fire hazard reduction, waste management, preparing the site for future easy access for the renovation of buildings and a safer environment for workers and trainees.

The project aims to generate 80,000 working days and to contribute to the sustainable development of the World Heritage property while engaging with IDPs, refugees and the local community in Erbil.

Erbil Citadel, a World Heritage Site since 2014, is a fortified settlement on top of an imposing ovoid-shaped tell (a hill created by many generations of people living and rebuilding on the same spot) in the Kurdistan region, Erbil Governorate. A continuous wall of tall 19th century facades still conveys the visual impression of an impregnable fortress, dominating the city of Erbil.