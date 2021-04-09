UNDP supports Iraqi Government to strengthen internal security

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Iraq delivered a strategic planning training course to senior officers and specialists to strengthen MoI institutional capacities to implement its multiyear strategic plan (2019 -2023).

The Strategic Plan is aimed at strengthening internal security, maintain public order, develop law enforcement and anti-corruption mechanisms, improve, and develop high-quality security services for citizens, and build a professional security institution.

The nine-day training programme, supported by UNDP’s Security Sector Reform/ Rule of Law Programme, was held in Erbil from 09 to 17 March and attended by senior officers and specialists from various MOI departments, including the Planning and Follow up Directorate, Administrative and Financial Agency, Police Affairs Agency, Intelligence Agency, Federal Security Affairs Agency/ Civil Defence Directorate, Border Forces Command, Directorate of Civil Status, and Passports and Residence.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks and high appreciation to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and our colleagues working in UNDP Iraq for the great efforts and support to the MoI, Planning and Follow-up Directorate. The capacity building efforts were of great benefit as it contributed greatly to raising the capacities and enhancing the skills of our staff". Said Major General, Faris Falih Abid, Director General of Planning and Follow up Directorate of MoI

"It also contributed to further develop the MoI approved mechanisms in planning, follow-up and evaluation of the MoI strategic plan 2019-2023". Mr. Abid Added.

The participants received first-hand knowledge linking theoretical, academic concepts with the tangible implementation of a strategy within the Iraqi context to promote a security and a stable Iraq. During the course, they were equipped with skills related to strategic planning including goalsetting, targets, indicators and results, monitoring and evaluation, and developing work plans and progress reporting. The course covered topics including, strategic planning, strategic analysis related to risks and threats, and scenario planning and policy development.

UNDP and the MoI delivered this important training thanks to the generous contribution from the Government of Denmark.