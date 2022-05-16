UNDP supports Deputy Governors on local implementation of the National Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism in Iraq [EN/AR]

Sulymaniyah, Iraq, 16 May 2022 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq, in partnership with the National Committee on the Implementation of the Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism at the National Security Advisory, completed a three-day workshop to support governorate sub-committees for the implementation of the Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism in Iraq.

The workshop, held from 14-16 May in Sulymaniyah, targeted Deputy Governors, and provided an update on progress and challenges faced by governorate committees to develop and implement their plans for Preventing Violent Extremism, reviewed the outcomes of the capacity building programmes of the sub-committee members, and discussed the role of civil society and the importance of their engagement in the local plans. The workshop included representation from the National Committee, and the governorates of Anbar, Babylon, Baghdad, Basra, Dhi Qar, Diyala, Diwaniyah, Karbala, Kirkuk, Najaf, Maysan, Muthanna, Ninewa, Salah al-Din, and Wasit. On the side of the workshop, a meeting was held with representatives from Sulaymaniyah Governorate including local authorities, civil society organizations, and academics to explore opportunities to strengthen efforts for the prevention of violent extremism in the governorate.

UNDP’s approach to supporting the National Strategy on the Prevention of Violent Extremism falls under Sustainable Development Goal 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) and is part of a comprehensive focus on promoting social cohesion and combating violence, extremism, and hate speech, including engagement with youth, media, citizen journalists, religious leaders, local community leaders and Community-Based Organizations.

UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Zena Ali-Ahmad states, “UNDP is working closely with the Government of Iraq to ensure a comprehensive national and subnational approach toward the Prevention of Violent Extremism in Iraq. Our aim is to support a coordinated and sustainable implementation of the National Strategy on the Prevention of Violent Extremism, to positively influence social cohesion in Iraq for the generations of tomorrow.”

According to Mr. Ali Abdullah Albedeiri, Chairman of the National Committee on the implementation of the National Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism, “This meeting was very important, as the deputy governors are responsible for the committees in their governorates, and they provide an overview of the situation and progress in their respective areas. We have planned programmes for the next six months and we will follow up closely on the national plan’s implementation.”

Support to Prevention of Violent Extremism (PVE) in Iraq is part of UNDP Iraq’s Social Cohesion Programme to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

