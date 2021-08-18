UNDP Iraq supports the Iraqi Government to prepare communities for reintegration of returnees from Al-Hol Camp [EN/AR/KU]

Erbil, 18 August 2021 –UNDP Iraq in partnership with the Ministry of Migration and Displaced (MOMD) and National Security Advisory, with participation of several government officials, has brought together 74 community and tribal leaders from Anbar, Ninewa, Salah al-Din, and Diyala governorates in a workshop aimed at fostering acceptance and understanding among local leaders to facilitate the return and reintegration of displaced Iraqis back into their communities.

Focusing on families returning from Al Hol camp, the comprehensive workshop builds on UNDP Iraq’s community-based reconciliation and reintegration programming to ensure the safe and dignified return and reintegration of Iraqis displaced by the conflict with the Islamic State and the Levant (ISIL). The workshop included discussion of the government efforts on the return of IDPs from the camp and the role of community leaders and local government in facilitating the reintegration of those IDPs in their original areas.

In May, 94 families staying in Al-Hol camp were transferred to Al-Jada’a Rehabilitation Camp in Ninewa Governorate. UNDP Iraq is working with the Iraqi Government to ensure community readiness for acceptance of these families and more that will follow, in line with the Iraqi Government’s priority to ensure displaced Iraqis return to their places of origin. Among the unanimous recommendations, attendees agreed to support the government's plan to return displaced Iraqis, including commitment of the government to perform background checks on the returnees and provide necessary services and compensations to those who have been affected by the conflict with ISIL.

UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Ms. Zena Ali-Ahmad emphasizes, “Ensuring communities are prepared to accept families who return home following displacement is vital to sustainable reintegration. UNDP Iraq is committed to preparing communities for this transition to implement durable solutions for peace and social cohesion in Iraq.”

The Deputy Minister of Migration and Displaced, Mr. Karim Hussein Ali Al-Nuri states, “This meeting was very important because we heard from the local leaders and tribes regarding their support for the return of IDPs who have no security issues. We would like to continue this dialogue and discussion to facilitate the return of IDPs.”

According to Dr. Saeed Al-Jiashi, Advisor, National Security Advisory, “We achieved good progress during this meeting and reached a conclusion, including that we organize visits to the Al-Jada’a Rehabilitation Camp, and proceed to move families back to their areas of origin.”

In 2020, UNDP Iraq launched a dedicated five-year Social Cohesion Programme to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq. The Community-based Reconciliation and Reintegration Project supports the community readiness, return, and reintegration of families perceived to be affiliated with ISIL, who are often the most marginalized and vulnerable.

Media contact:

Miriam Pineau, Media & Advocacy Project Specialist| miriam.pineau@undp.org |+964 790 110 1982