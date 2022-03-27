UNDP Iraq strengthening national and subnational capacities on action planning and measurement of the National Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, 27 March 2022 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq in partnership with the National Committee on the Implementation of the Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism at the National Security Advisory has completed a series of workshops to strengthen the capacity of the national committee members and sub-committees across Iraqi governorates on risk management, action planning, monitoring, and evaluation of the Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism in Iraq.

A technical workshop with representation from the Ministry of Planning and the Central Statistical Organization of Iraq held on 20 March was dedicated to discussing synergies and linkages of the national strategy with the national development frameworks, and the Sustainable Development Goals focusing on Goal 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions). Additionally, a series of four-day workshops between 13 and 24 March have focused on developing the capacity of the governorate sub-committees across Iraq on implementing the National Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism.

UNDP’s comprehensive approach to supporting the Prevention of Violent Extremism across Iraq and promoting social cohesion includes the provision of technical support to the National Security Advisory and the Iraqi Department of Non-Governmental Organizations, as well as engagement with youth, media and supporting moderate religious discourse and discouraging hate speech among interfaith religious leaders across Iraq.

UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Zena Ali-Ahmad states, “UNDP’s contribution to Preventing Violent Extremism in Iraq is focused on making sustainable change by supporting the Iraqi government at the national and sub-national levels, and communities, through strengthening capacities needed to address and respond to the root causes of violent extremism, to enhance conflict prevention and promote social cohesion in Iraq.”

According to Mr. Ali Abdullah Albedeiri, Chairman of the National Committee on the implementation of the National Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism, “The presence of United Nations experts and the Ministry of Planning enhance our capacities and we will continue this engagement to boost planning, follow-up, and performance measurement, extending our reach to additional governorates and directorates.”

Support to Prevention of Violent Extremism (PVE) in Iraq is part of UNDP Iraq’s Social Cohesion Programme to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

Media contact:

Miriam Pineau, Communication Analyst | miriam.pineau@undp.org | +964 790 110 1982