UNDP boosts vital reconciliation and reintegration for perceived ISIL-affiliated families in Iraq with support from Government of Japan [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, 03 June 2022 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq yesterday hosted the Japanese Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, His Excellency Mr. SUZUKI Kotaro, on a visit to Habbaniyah, Anbar to meet with local government, partners, and beneficiaries of the Community-based Reconciliation and Reintegration in Iraq Project.

The project covers four areas of Anbar, Ninewa and Salah al-Din, working closely with local and national government partners to facilitate community acceptance for the return and reintegration of 4,000 displaced perceived ISIL-affiliated families. The project’s integrated phased approach includes mediation and reconciliation processes for community acceptance, and a full-scale socio-economic reintegration support package in communities of return, including shelter rehabilitation and psychosocial and livelihood programming, with emphasis on local government and community ownership.

UNDP’s integrated approach to stability and durable solutions in Iraq includes infrastructure and housing rehabilitation, livelihoods support, security sector reform, as well as social cohesion. Ensuring community readiness and reintegration for thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, including persons perceived as affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), is critical to supporting durable solutions for the displaced in Iraq, toward a stable future for all Iraqis. With support from the Government of Japan, this successful fulsome groundbreaking reintegration project can be replicated and extended to other areas of Iraq.

UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Zena Ali-Ahmad states, “In Iraq, social cohesion has become a priority aspect of stabilization. To ensure durable solutions, we must not only provide access to infrastructure and basic services, but also target the return and reintegration of those remaining IDPs, who are the most vulnerable, in order to ensure that no one is left behind. UNDP is grateful to the Government of Japan for supporting this vital project in Iraq.”

According to the Japanese Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, His Excellency Mr. SUZUKI Kotaro, “The Community-based Reconciliation and Reintegration Project has a great significance in Iraq toward healing and recovery from the scars of terrorism and destruction. This project emphasizes the role of community in development for the Iraqi people.”

The Community-based Reconciliation and Reintegration Project is anchored on the UN Iraq Joint Approach for Community-based Reconciliation and Reintegration of persons perceived to be affiliated with ISIL in Iraq. It is part of UNDP Iraq’s five-year Social Cohesion Programme launched in January 2020 to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

