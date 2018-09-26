UNAMI Urges Thorough Investigation into Killing of Basra Civil Society Activist [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, Iraq, 26 September 2018 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) voices its grave concern at the shooting to death of a civil society activist, Ms. Suad al-Ali, in Basra on 25 September 2018. The Mission urges the authorities in Basra thoroughly to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing to determine its motives and to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

UNAMI condemns all acts of violence, in particular against women, including murder, threats and intimidation, as wholly unacceptable.

