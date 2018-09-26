26 Sep 2018

UNAMI Urges Thorough Investigation into Killing of Basra Civil Society Activist [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 26 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (168.97 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (171.94 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (211.36 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, Iraq, 26 September 2018 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) voices its grave concern at the shooting to death of a civil society activist, Ms. Suad al-Ali, in Basra on 25 September 2018. The Mission urges the authorities in Basra thoroughly to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing to determine its motives and to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.

UNAMI condemns all acts of violence, in particular against women, including murder, threats and intimidation, as wholly unacceptable.

****************

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

