UNAMI Training on Rights to Freedom of Opinion and Expression

Kalar, Iraq, 01 October 2018 – Journalists, media workers and civil society activists have completed a training course on the rights to freedom of opinion and expression and the importance of responsible journalism in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The training was delivered by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Human Rights Office (HRO) in Kalar city in the Garmiyan Administration of Sulaymaniyah governorate.

The one-day training on 25 September 2018 course aimed to enhance the knowledge of participants about the United Nations human rights protection system as well as international and domestic laws relating to freedom of opinion and expression in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. The course also examined ethical principles for media relating to reporting on human rights violations and the role of the media in promoting public discourse in line with human rights values and principles.

The 20 participants (9 women and 11 men) represented civil society organizations and newspapers, TV channels, radio stations and news websites in the Garmiyan Administration.

UNAMI HRO Human Rights Officer, Mr. Eric Husketh, opened the course by noting that journalists are human rights defenders. This is because people depend on news and the free exchange of ideas to obtain and protect all their other human rights. He also noted that journalists face security risks for doing this important work.

The head of the Dostani (“Friends”) Garmiyan Organization, Mr. Koshish Mekaeili, stated that “this was the first specialized training of this kind ever conducted on freedom of expression by a UN agency in this area. Awareness about human rights laws and values, the safety of journalists, and responsible journalism, helps to develop healthy and productive members of society.”

