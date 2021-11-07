UNAMI strongly condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 7 November 2021 - The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns in the strongest terms the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The Mission expresses its relief that the Prime Minister was not hurt in the drone attack on his residence in Baghdad.

Terrorism, violence and unlawful acts must not be allowed to undermine Iraq’s stability and derail its democratic process.

The Mission joins the Prime Minister in calling for calm and urging restraint. Moreover, UNAMI strongly encourages all sides to take responsibility for de-escalation and to engage in dialogue to ease political tensions, upholding the national interest of Iraq.

The United Nations stands by all Iraqis who long for peace and stability; they deserve nothing less.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org