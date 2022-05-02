UNAMI sends warmest wishes to Iraqis on Eid al-Fitr, calls for an urgent end to the political stalemate [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 02 May 2022 – We extend our best wishes to you and your loved ones on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

On this blessed holiday, we reiterate the importance of overcoming the political stalemate, in the interest of all Iraqis.

Significant domestic vulnerabilities are being compounded by the ongoing effects of the pandemic and global geopolitical tensions. A sincere, collective will to resolve the political differences must now prevail for the country to move forward and meet the needs of its citizens.

While the United Nations remains a partner to all Iraqis, we urge Iraq's political leaders to assume their responsibilities, accelerate the government formation process, observe the constitutional timeframes and thus to agree - without further delay - on a government that is able to, swiftly and decisively, address Iraq’s long list of outstanding domestic priorities.

We wish you and your loved ones peace, stability, prosperity and good health.

Eid Mubarak.

