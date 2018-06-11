UNAMI press statement following recent elections-related developments

Baghdad, 11 June 2018 - Following the Council of Representatives elections on 12 May 2018 and in light of the recent developments, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq Mr. Ján Kubiš:

"Calls upon Iraq's election management bodies expeditiously to investigate and adjudicate all complaints of electoral fraud and violations, in a fully transparent way that promotes the integrity of the electoral process and the legitimacy of its results, in line with the laws and Constitution of Iraq,

Calls upon all political actors and their supporters to uphold the peace, and to remain committed to resolving any electoral disputes through legal channels,

Calls upon all constitutional and political leaders and entities to work together in support of the steps to address the complaints concerning the electoral process, to support the electoral and political processes.

Urges the government, the security forces and the electoral management bodies to take all appropriate steps to secure electoral materials, in particular in light of the recent fire incident affecting some of the electoral commission's warehouses."

UNAMI stands ready and available to extend further technical advice and assistance to the electoral bodies, as requested.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org