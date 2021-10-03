UNAMI Media Advisory: UN Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to hold press conference on Iraq elections

WHAT: The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, will hold a press conference on the subject of Iraq’s early elections. Journalists are invited to attend.

WHEN: Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 10:30 a.m. (Journalists should plan to arrive by 10:00 a.m.)

WHERE: Royal Tulip Al Rasheed Baghdad Hotel, Baghdad Room

HOW TO REGISTER: Journalists, camera operators and other media personnel are kindly invited to send theirfull names with the number of their ID (Iraqee Jenseyah)to unami-information@un.org.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Monday, 4 October 2021, 4:00 p.m. at the latest. (Early registration is encouraged)

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Thura Al-Tamimi, Public Information Officer, UNAMI

*Tel: +964 780 199 7712; kareemt@un.org; *unami-information@un.org