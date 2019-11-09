09 Nov 2019

UNAMI launches dedicated reporting e-mail for human rights violations [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 09 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (171.89 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (235.91 KB)English version

Baghdad, 9 November 2019 - To further strengthen and expand its fact-finding efforts on human rights violations and abuses, particularly in relation to the ongoing protests, UNAMI has set up a dedicated e-mail address: humanrighstsiraq@un.org.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert: “I encourage anyone with relevant information - whether witness or victim accounts, photos or video footage - to send them to us at this address. We continue to monitor and document human rights violations, cases of abduction, threats and intimidation country-wide as well as to raise them with relevant authorities.”

In the last two weeks UNAMI has issued two special reports outlining serious human rights violations and abuses in the context of the demonstrations and making specific recommendations to the government to protect the rights of peaceful demonstrators seeking change.

All information received on the dedicated e-mail will be handled with strict confidentiality.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

