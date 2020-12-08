UNAMI condemns violence in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, urges KR authorities to safeguard freedom of assembly and expression

Baghdad, 8 December 2020 - The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns the acts of violence which accompanied public protests in Sulaymaniyah Governorate over recent days, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries and the destruction of property. The Mission extends its deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The right to peaceful protest must be protected and it is imperative that demonstrations remain peaceful. Media outlets should be allowed to freely report the news without intimidation or pressure. Investigations should commence immediately to identify the perpetrators of the violence and for these persons to be held fully accountable.

The Mission calls for calm and urges the Kurdistan Regional authorities to safeguard the freedoms of assembly and expression.

