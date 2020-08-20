UNAMI condemns killings of activists in Basra, urges stepped up efforts to ensure accountability [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 20 August 2020 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) strongly condemns the killing of two activists in Basra and the targeting of two others over the past week and urges increased government efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent the recurrence of attacks and intimidation against activists.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said: “The killing of Dr. Riham Yacoub last night and Tahseen Oussama a week ago present a serious threat to security and stability in Basra. Basrawis should not live in such an atmosphere of terror and intimidation. Greater action by the authorities is urgently required. The full force of the law must be applied to find, apprehend and hold the perpetrators accountable, and to put an end to this cycle of violence.”

The killing of Mr. Oussama on 14 August prompted protests in Basra to intensify, demanding accountability for the killing. The UNAMI Human Rights Office has received credible reports of two attempted targeted killings in Basra on 17 August: unidentified armed elements shot at a vehicle carrying three activists, including one woman, leading two to be admitted to hospital for treatment, and unidentified armed men shot at a vehicle driven by another woman, but missed.

While UNAMI acknowledges positive steps taken by the government in response to these developments, it urges further action to deliver justice, accountability and security.

