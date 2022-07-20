UNAMI condemns attack in Duhok causing civilian casualties [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 20 July 2022 - The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) strongly condemns the deadly artillery shelling today in the Zakho district of Dohuk Governorate, Kurdistan Region, that reportedly killed 8 civilians and injured 23 others. The Mission expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Civilians are once again suffering the indiscriminate effects of explosive weapons. Under international law, attacks must not be directed at the civilian population. UNAMI therefore calls for a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack, and emphasizes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq must be respected at all times.

As UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert stated in her latest briefing to the UN Security Council: "What are we looking at? Shelling and missiles as the new normal for Iraq? This is a very risky way to advance interests, and one which further weakens the State of Iraq". UNAMI urges all parties to cease these violations without delay.