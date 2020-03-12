UNAMI condemns attack at Camp Taji, calls for maximum restraint [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 12 March 2020 – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemns the latest rocket attack at Camp Taji which resulted in loss of life and injury among troops of the Global Coalition in the fight against Da’esh (ISIL).

These ongoing attacks are a clear and substantial threat to the country, and the risk of rogue action by armed groups remains a constant concern.

Beyond the immediate security threat, this also takes critical political attention away from urgent unfinished domestic business. The last thing Iraq needs is to serve as an arena for vendettas and external battles.

Maximum restraint on all sides is the only way forward. The Government of Iraq must exercise its full powers to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent future attacks.

The UN expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and their countries, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

