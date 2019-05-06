06 May 2019

UN welcomes Iraqi Leadership’s Support for Enactment of Anti-Domestic Violence Law [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 06 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (289.39 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (213.61 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (222.21 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, Iraq, 6 May 2019 - The United Nations welcomes the Iraqi leadership's support for steps towards the enactment of an Anti-Domestic Violence Law that fully protects the legal rights of all victims of domestic violence and serves as a deterrent, preventing impunity for perpetrators. Legislators were urged to adopt a law that is fully aligned with the Constitution of Iraq.

Under the auspices, and in the presence, of the President of the Republic, H.E. Barham Salih, an advocacy meeting to sensitize decision-makers to need to endorse of the Anti-Domestic Violence Law in the Council of Representatives was held at the presidential palace on 5 May 2019. Also in attendance were Iraq's First Lady Serbag Salih; Second Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Dr. Bashir Haddad; the Director-General of the Women Empowerment Department at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Ibtisam Aziz; the British Ambassador to Iraq, Jon Wilks, representing the donor community; other diplomats and UN officials.

Addressing the meeting, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert welcomed the Iraqi leadership's support for the law and for engaging in consultations aimed at consolidating the inputs of many stakeholders.

"We encourage a law that conforms to international human rights standards and norms, in line with the Iraqi Constitution which prohibits all forms of violence and abuse within the family," Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert said in remarks at the meeting. She offered UN technical assistance for a draft law which, she stressed, will fully be aligned with the Iraqi Constitution and protects the most vulnerable.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson
United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org
or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.