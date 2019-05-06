UN welcomes Iraqi Leadership’s Support for Enactment of Anti-Domestic Violence Law [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, Iraq, 6 May 2019 - The United Nations welcomes the Iraqi leadership's support for steps towards the enactment of an Anti-Domestic Violence Law that fully protects the legal rights of all victims of domestic violence and serves as a deterrent, preventing impunity for perpetrators. Legislators were urged to adopt a law that is fully aligned with the Constitution of Iraq.

Under the auspices, and in the presence, of the President of the Republic, H.E. Barham Salih, an advocacy meeting to sensitize decision-makers to need to endorse of the Anti-Domestic Violence Law in the Council of Representatives was held at the presidential palace on 5 May 2019. Also in attendance were Iraq's First Lady Serbag Salih; Second Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives, Dr. Bashir Haddad; the Director-General of the Women Empowerment Department at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Ibtisam Aziz; the British Ambassador to Iraq, Jon Wilks, representing the donor community; other diplomats and UN officials.

Addressing the meeting, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert welcomed the Iraqi leadership's support for the law and for engaging in consultations aimed at consolidating the inputs of many stakeholders.

"We encourage a law that conforms to international human rights standards and norms, in line with the Iraqi Constitution which prohibits all forms of violence and abuse within the family," Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert said in remarks at the meeting. She offered UN technical assistance for a draft law which, she stressed, will fully be aligned with the Iraqi Constitution and protects the most vulnerable.

