UN SRSG meets women activists in Erbil, praises their role, reiterates support for Iraqi sovereignty [EN/AR/KU]

Erbil, 30 October 2022 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, met in Erbil today with a group of women from various political parties and civil society organizations in the Kurdistan Region. The group raised its concerns over repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty and sought stronger UNAMI support in addressing the issue.

The Special Representative welcomed the women’s political engagement, commending their activism and sincere commitment to their country’s sovereignty and the wellbeing of its people. She welcomed their role as agents of change and emphasized the importance of continuous advocacy for human rights in all fields.

The SRSG further explained UNAMI’s mandate, the Mission’s good offices and advisory role in support of the Government and people of Iraq on a wide range of issues, including promoting regional peace, human rights and the protection of civilians. Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert reiterated her support for Iraqi sovereignty, which she said must be respected at all times. She also noted that ‘messaging by rockets’ is not the way to tackle disputes, rather actual diplomacy and dialogue are key to achieving peaceful and good neighborly relations.

