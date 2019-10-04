UN Special Representative welcomes PM Abdul-Mahdi’s address; Dialogue must pave the way to understanding, reconciliation and progress [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 4 October 2019 - The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, welcomed last night’s address of Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi emphasizing the need for unity, dialogue and action.

Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert: “Iraqis have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges in the past. Their resolve and spirit of unity triumphed in the fight against Da’esh, a brutal enemy that threatened the country's very existence. If Iraqis are to rebuild a prosperous, inclusive and resilient country - a nation whose sovereignty is strong enough to resist entities that actively seek to hinder, delay or undermine Iraq’s stability - this same unity must continue to prevail. There is an opportunity to move forward. The interests of the country must be prioritised above all else. Its people and its forces must join hands to defend hard-won victories. Dialogue must pave the way to understanding, reconciliation and progress.”

“The longstanding demands are legitimate, and immediate, tangible results are of great importance to revive public trust. At the same time, one cannot expect quick fixes or miracles in dealing with the legacy of the past and the many challenges of the present. Moreover, a government cannot go it alone: it is a joint responsibility. Iraq’s daunting challenges did not arise overnight, nor are they solely the product of Iraqi actions. The harsh reality is that it takes time to deliver. Iraqis must press ahead, in unity, and with an engaged United Nations at their side.”

