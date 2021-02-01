UN Special Representative Visits Tehran to support stability in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 1 February 2021 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, visited Tehran on 31 January and 1 February, holding talks with Iranian officials on regional issues as part of efforts to support stability in Iraq.

The Special Representative has visited a number of regional countries, including Iran, before. Such visits are in furtherance of UNAMI’s mandate under Security Council Resolution 2522 (2020), which includes the facilitation of regional dialogue and cooperation, including on issues of border security, energy, trade, environment, water, infrastructure, public health, and refugees.

