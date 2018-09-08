UN Special Representative Kubiš condemns violence in Basra as harmful to people’s needs, urges the government to take resolute action while respecting the right of people for peaceful demonstrations for their legitimate demands

Baghdad, Iraq, 8 September 2018 - Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Ján Kubiš condemns violence and riots in the recent days in Basra, attacks on government, political parties’ and media offices, hospitals, oil installation and the airport, the ransacking of the Iranian consulate and public and private property. These acts of violence have nothing to do with the people’s rightful demands for services, jobs and against corruption and work against their very legitimate rights and expectations of dignified peaceful life.

While fully supporting the legitimate demands of the protesters, of the civil society in Basra pursued in peaceful ways, the Special Representative urges the authorities to ensure law and order and take firm action against instigators of violence, against provocateurs and infiltrators with destructive political agenda aimed at sowing chaos. Security forces while doing so must protect the genuine protestors, act in full respect for human rights. He also calls on the Iraqi government to take all necessary steps to protect diplomatic and consular premises, public and private property. The authorities are also expected to investigate the events, identify those behind the act of violence and held those responsible fully accountable.

The Special Representative joins in H.E. Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani’s call to refrain from violence, to spare private and public property and for immediate action to be taken to answer the people’s rightful demands, so that people can gain trust and reassurances as steps to ease tensions. He urges the political leaders to listen to this and other recommendations of the Marjaiya.

The Special Representative reiterates his call on political leaders and newly elected members of the CoR to live up to the expectations of the people, to assume their responsibilities, to work together in addressing the people’s needs and in preventing uncertainty and polarisation. He urges them to expedite taking decisions on the country’s three Presidencies and the formation of a pro-reform national government that must immediately embark on taking effective steps to alleviate the people’s hardship. Otherwise, the chasm between the political elites and the people will deepen and the political system and its leaders will risk losing the confidence and the support of the people. A protracted process of government formation creates uncertainty and a fertile environment for political manipulations and acts of intimidation and violence that sabotage the democratic processes.

