UN Special Representative Kubiš calls on Political leaders to include women in the government formation negotiations and key ministries [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, Iraq, 9 September 2018 – A meeting with women leaders, former MPs and former Ministers, civil society and youth activists facilitated by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) pressed for robust participation of women in negotiations for government formation and for holding key ministerial posts in the next Cabinet.

The group of activists, which included two male champions of women’s rights, heard assurances from UNAMI officials to push the political leaders for prioritising women’s political involvement, a longstanding position of UNAMI’s leadership.

Following the meeting, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Ján Kubiš reiterated UNAMI’s position and pressed the importance of that point. “The meaningful participation of women in the political process means the success of democracy in Iraq and the realisation of a truly inclusive and representative Government that serves the needs and interests of its people,” he said.

The Special Representative calls on political leaders to consider nominating women for senior policy and decision-making posts, including for the Speakership and Deputies’ roles in the new Council of Representatives, and on political leaders to ensure their nominee lists for Cabinet posts include women.

Mr. Kubiš also urges the incoming Council of Representatives to consider adopting a legal framework, notably a Gender Parity Bill, that would ensure a minimum 25 percent quota for women’s inclusion in the new government. He underscores the need to include women on parliamentary committees as Chairs and members.

