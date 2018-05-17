17 May 2018

UN Special Representative Kubiš calls on IHEC to promptly and thoroughly investigate all complaints concerning the electoral process [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 17 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (221.07 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (221.41 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 17 May 2018 – The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, calls on the Independent High Electoral Commission to immediately and fully investigate all the complaints concerning the electoral process.

"The Commission has to act expeditiously in order to seriously address all complaints including, as necessary, the conduct of partial manual recount in selected locations, notably in Kirkuk. It is important that these are undertaken in full transparency, witnessed by stakeholders, to strengthen the confidence in the process. The UN is ready to provide assistance, if requested," Mr. Kubiš said.

"I also call on all political actors to uphold the peace and to remain committed to resolving any electoral disputes through the established legal channels," Mr. Kubiš added.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

