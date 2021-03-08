UN Special Representative in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert on International Women’s Day 2021: Strong women make a strong society [EN/AR/KU]

In celebrating International Women’s Day every year, we recognize that peace, social progress, and the full enjoyment of fundamental rights and freedoms can only be achieved with the active participation, empowerment and equality of women. This year’s theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” highlights the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the pandemic while bringing attention to the gaps that remain.

In Iraq, women are increasingly at the forefront of important struggles, from COVID-19 to equal rights, justice and accountability.

Strong women make a strong society. Greater political participation, including in elections, empowers women to reach their full potential, leading their communities to peace and prosperity.

All of us – each from his or her position as leaders, activists or citizens, women and men - have the responsibility to eliminate disparities and achieve an equal future for all. A solid, post-pandemic recovery requires the concerted efforts of all, with the free voices of women and girls heard loud and clear.

On behalf of the United Nations family in Iraq I wish you a happy International Women’s Day!

