17 Jul 2019

UN Special Representative in Iraq condemns killing of a Turkish diplomat and Iraqi civilian in armed attack in Erbil [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 17 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (172.43 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (157.85 KB)Arabic version
preview
Download PDF (157.85 KB)Kurdish version

Baghdad, 17 July 2019 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert strongly condemns the killing of a Turkish diplomat in an armed attack in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region, in which an Iraqi civilian was also killed and another injured.

“This heinous attack cannot be justified under any circumstance and must be soundly condemned. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I urge maximum restraint and intensified efforts by the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice”.

For more information, please contact:
Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson
United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.