UN Special Representative in Iraq condemns killing of a Turkish diplomat and Iraqi civilian in armed attack in Erbil [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 17 July 2019 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert strongly condemns the killing of a Turkish diplomat in an armed attack in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region, in which an Iraqi civilian was also killed and another injured.

“This heinous attack cannot be justified under any circumstance and must be soundly condemned. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. I urge maximum restraint and intensified efforts by the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice”.

