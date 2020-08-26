UN Special Representative Condemns IED Incident on WFP Convoy in Ninewa [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 26 August 2020 - An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated on Wednesday morning near Bartilla, on the Mosul-Erbil road in Ninewa Governorate, impacting a passing UN vehicle. One World Food Programme (WFP) staff member was hurt and taken to hospital in Erbil.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, strongly condemned the incident, which “hinders efforts to deliver much needed assistance to the people in Iraq.”

Ms. Irena Vojackova-Sollorano, Deputy SRSG/Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said: “Humanitarian actors too often operate in hazardous areas as they do their utmost to reach people in need. This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers they face every day.”

