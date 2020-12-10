UN signs financing agreement with Germany to support UN electoral assistance to Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, 10 December 2020 - The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of USD 7.25 million from Germany to a UN-led project to support and assist capacity-building within the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). The German funding will also support deployment of UN electoral advisers as IHEC prepares the June 2021 nationals elections.

"With our contribution to Iraq's electoral process, Germany continues to support joint stabilization efforts in the country. Guaranteeing democratic, transparent and inclusive elections, as well as a safe environment for both voters and candidates, are fundamental to increasing democratic participation, credibility of state institutions as well as their accountability," said Dr. Ole Diehl, Ambassador of Germany to Iraq.

On behalf of UNAMI, UNDP signed an agreement with Germany to manage the financing and administration of the project. The United Nations thanks Germany for its contribution, which strengthens support to the process of holding free, fair and transparent elections in Iraq.