UN signs financing agreement with France to support Electoral Capacity Development in Iraq

Baghdad, 10 November 2020 - The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of EUR 1 million from France to a UN-led project to support and assist the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). The contribution will help deploy UN electoral advisers as IHEC prepares for upcoming elections.

“The upcoming elections are an opportunity for Iraqis to make their voice heard and this contribution shows the strong and continued support of France to Iraq”, said Bruno Aubert, Ambassador of France in Iraq.

UNDP signed an agreement with the Government of France on behalf of UNAMI to manage the financing and administration of the project, which UN Iraq Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said “reflects the importance of a concerted international response to Iraq’s electoral needs”. The UNDP Resident Representative in Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad, said: "Iraqis deserve a fair and transparent election process – one that ensures their needs are heard and ultimately met.”

