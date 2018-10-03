03 Oct 2018

UN’s Kubiš welcomes designation of Mr. Adel Abdel-Mahdi Iraq’s Prime Minister and the pledges to timely government formation, encourages meaningful women’s representation in the government [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 03 Oct 2018
Arabic version
Kurdish version

Baghdad, Iraq, 3 October 2018 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, welcomes the designation of Mr. Adel Abdel-Mahdi to form Iraq’s next government. Just as the United Nations supported Iraq during the difficult fight against the terrorist Da’esh, the UN reiterates its support for the Iraqi people as they build a new future of peace, stability and prosperity.

Iraq needs a stable, national government that brings Iraqis together and restores hope in their country as they move forward in the post-Da’esh period. This government should be formed well within the constitutional timeline, should be professional, competent, truly representative and inclusive of women in Cabinet posts. In this regard, Mr. Kubiš urges political leaders to live up to their pledges on women’s meaningful representation in politics, and the Prime Minister-Designate to appoint qualified women to key Cabinet posts.

“As the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the United Nations family in Iraq congratulate Mr. Abdel-Mahdi on his appointment, we recognise the enormous challenges he faces and we stand side by side with him as he leads the country in its steady march towards a future of stability, economic growth and prosperity,” the Special Representative said.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

