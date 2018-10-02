UN’s Kubiš Congratulates Mr. Barham Salih on his Election as President of Iraq, Urges to Expeditiously proceed with the Formation of the New Government [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, Iraq, 2 October 2018 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, congratulates Mr. Barham Salih on his election by the Council of Representatives as President of the Republic of Iraq. The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the whole UN family look forward to working with the new President in serving as a guarantor of the Constitution of Iraq and its implementation, in strengthening Iraq as a united, federal and democratic state, in supporting Iraq’s post-conflict reform, rehabilitation and recovery for the benefit of all the Iraqi people.

Mr. Kubis appreciates the sense of responsibility shown by the candidates who competed for the post and lauds the efforts of the Council of Representatives led by Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi for holding the election within the constitutional timeframe.

The Special Representative urges the Constitutional leaders and the political forces in the Council of Representatives to expeditiously proceed, with the same vigour and in adherence to the constitutional timelines, with the process of designating the Prime Minister, to be followed by the formation of a pro-reform, non-sectarian national government that will be based on partnership cooperation of diverse components and groups of Iraq and on the principles of citizenship with equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities. Such government will be able to unite the country and embark on deep political, economic and social reforms that will ensure a successful fight against corruption and boost economic development, that will deliver on services and enable a dignified future for the people of Iraq, safeguard the country’s independence and interests in cooperation with all its neighbors and international supporters, and protect its sovereignty.

