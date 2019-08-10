10 Aug 2019

UN Representative wishes Iraqis peace and prosperity on Eid-ul-Adha

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 10 Aug 2019

Baghdad, Iraq, 10 August 2019 - On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, extends her best wishes of peace and prosperity to all Iraqis.

“Eid-ul-Adha, the holy Feast of Sacrifice, is all about compassion, sharing, giving and helping. As we remember the victims of conflict, the displaced and the less fortunate, we wish to all Iraqis that the spirit of peace, unity, cooperation and optimism shines ever brighter over this beautiful country.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.