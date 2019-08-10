UN Representative wishes Iraqis peace and prosperity on Eid-ul-Adha

Baghdad, Iraq, 10 August 2019 - On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, extends her best wishes of peace and prosperity to all Iraqis.

“Eid-ul-Adha, the holy Feast of Sacrifice, is all about compassion, sharing, giving and helping. As we remember the victims of conflict, the displaced and the less fortunate, we wish to all Iraqis that the spirit of peace, unity, cooperation and optimism shines ever brighter over this beautiful country.”