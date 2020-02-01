01 Feb 2020

UN Representative welcomes designation of new Iraqi prime minister, urges swift action to deliver on reforms, accountability [EN/AR/KU]

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 01 Feb 2020
Baghdad, 1 February 2020 – The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, welcomes the designation of a prime minister, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi. She urges swift action to deliver, first and foremost, on substantial reforms and fulfil the rightful demands of the people for justice and accountability.

“Iraq urgently needs to move forward. The prime minister-designate faces a monumental task: rapid Cabinet formation and parliamentary confirmation to press ahead with meaningful reforms addressing popular demands, delivering justice and accountability.”

The road ahead remains fraught with difficulties. Progress will require that all actors support the work of the prime minister-designate in the service of the people of Iraq. The commitments expressed in the statement of the prime minister-designate address many demands of the peaceful protesters. While this is surely a welcome and encouraging sign, the Iraqi people will ultimately judge their leadership on results and accomplishments.

The United Nations has called time and again on all stakeholders to rise above partisanship and place the national interest first. Now is the time to act. Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert urges to spare no effort in drawing Iraq out of its crisis. The United Nations will continue to support the Iraqi people and their government to build a more peaceful, just and prosperous Iraq.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org

or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

